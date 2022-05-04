Malaysian driver scratches Singaporean car over Jalan Besar parking lot

A TikTok video uploaded by user Benjunior_87 on May 2 showed dashcam footage of a Malaysian driver exiting his car to vandalise a red Honda Civic.

The incident happened around 11:40 am along Jalan Besar, near New World Centre. The culprit can be seen exiting his dark grey Proton X50 before proceeding to vent his frustrations on the Civic in broad daylight.

Despite the passers-by around the surrounding area, it did not stop the white polo shirt clad man to leave his mark on the left side of the car before walking over to the other side of the red Civic to repeat his actions.

Benjunior_87 commented in the comment section of his TikTok that it was "a parking lot dispute that triggered this reaction by the Proton driver."

He further added that a police report has since been lodged and investigations are currently ongoing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@benjunior_87/video/7093094613652655362

This article was first published in CarBuyer.