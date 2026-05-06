Malaysian driver busted with 270 cartons of smuggled cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint

A Malaysian driver was arrested on April 15 after attempting to smuggle over 270 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 6) by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), officers at Woodlands Checkpoint profiled and directed the Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks.

They found more than 270 cartons and 1,600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in various parts of the vehicle.

The 35-year-old male Malaysian driver was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

The exhibits and suspect were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences.

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com