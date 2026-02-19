Malaysian duo arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after over 22,000 vapes found in lorry concealed as cosmetics

Two Malaysian men were arrested after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled their attempt to smuggle over 30,000 tobacco products including e-vaporisers.

The incident occurred at Tuas Checkpoint on Feb 2, according to an ICA Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 19).

More than 22,000 e-vaporisers and related components and over 14,000 heat-not-burn products were uncovered when enhanced checks were conducted on the Malaysia-registered lorry.

The products were found hidden within a consignment declared as cosmetics, said ICA.

Both the 28-year-old driver and the 21-year-old lorry attendant were arrested and the case referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the enhanced penalties introduced on Sept 1 last year, those convicted of importing vapes into Singapore will face a jail term of up to six months, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both, for their first offence.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

