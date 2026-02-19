singapore

Malaysian duo arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after over 22,000 vapes found in lorry concealed as cosmetics

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)
February 19, 2026

Two Malaysian men were arrested after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled their attempt to smuggle over 30,000 tobacco products including e-vaporisers.

The incident occurred at Tuas Checkpoint on Feb 2, according to an ICA Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 19).

More than 22,000 e-vaporisers and related components and over 14,000 heat-not-burn products were uncovered when enhanced checks were conducted on the Malaysia-registered lorry.

The products were found hidden within a consignment declared as cosmetics, said ICA.

Both the 28-year-old driver and the 21-year-old lorry attendant were arrested and the case referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the enhanced penalties introduced on Sept 1 last year, those convicted of importing vapes into Singapore will face a jail term of up to six months, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both, for their first offence. 

Need support around vaping or addiction?

To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape 

To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ 

For more addiction or substance abuse support:

  • Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200
  • WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122
  • Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg
  • Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)E-cigarettes/VapingsmugglingTobacco
