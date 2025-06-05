Malaysian govt-owned land in Marsiling? Residents express surprise at land acquisition for Woodlands Checkpoint extension

Land owned by the Malaysian government will be acquired for the extension of Woodlands Checkpoint, according to a joint press release by the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Wednesday (June 4).

The plots of land to be acquired, which total approximately 0.79ha, are opposite HDB blocks 214 and 215 along Marsiling Lane and are currently covered in vegetation and unused.

The first phase of the redevelopment will see an extension built at Old Woodlands Town Centre in September this year, alongside an extension of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Around 10 residents whom AsiaOne spoke to shared that they were not aware that the plots of land are owned by the Malaysian government.

One of them is Marsiling resident Justin Teo, who has lived in the neighbourhood for the past year and a half. The 17-year-old student said he didn't know the plots of land even existed.

Another resident, Chia, 65, observed that the area is "deserted and hardly maintained". He too, was not aware the Singapore government is in talks to acquire the two plots of land.

"But I know that the HDB blocks beside them will eventually be acquired to develop ICA in the near future," he stated.

In 2022, the government had announced that nine blocks in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will be acquired to be redeveloped into an expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint.

Flat owners in blocks 210 to 218, consisting of 732 affected flats, will be offered similar benefits to those under the Selective En-bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) reported The Straits Times in June that year.

AsiaOne understands that the redevelopment project for Woodlands Checkpoint includes both the acquired HDB blocks and the two plots of land to be acquired, although the timelines for further phases cannot yet be confirmed.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, ICA confirmed that the planned area of the redeveloped Woodlands Chekcpoint is about 95ha, including the existing Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA expansion — excitement and concern

The expansion is "set to provide a long-term solution to the chronic congestion at this land crossing", according to the ICA and SLA.

Under Phase 1, new automated clearance facilities for cargo vehicles, arriving cars, and arriving motorcycles will be constructed alongside the extension to BKE.

Following phases will see the construction of additional clearance facilities and retrofitting the existing Woodlands Checkpoint.

Teo said that he looked forward to the expansion, as it will be "easier to [travel to and from] JB" with fewer jams, adding that he travels to Malaysia with his family about thrice a year.

Marsiling resident Victor Koh and other residents whom AsiaOne spoke to also expressed enthusiasm about the expansion.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Koh, a 78-year-old retiree, commented that the expansion will likely be of interest to the younger generation who might be looking for good food outside of Singapore.

Koh shared that during his younger days, he would often cross the border to pump petrol, back when customs regulations on fuel had yet to be enforced.

"But I'm almost 80," Koh said, sharing that he has medical conditions that make travel difficult. "I know older people regularly visit JB to buy medicine."

Although he agreed that the expansion would benefit those travelling for leisure, he also pointed out the importance of faster access for cargo operators and heavy vehicles.

"Those things, I think, are more important, because they contribute to our GDP (gross domestic profit) and trade."

Koh and Chia, however, expressed some concern over the expansion, with both highlighting the acquisition of HDB blocks in the area.

While he personally isn't affected, Koh shared that his friend who is living in one of those blocks will be.

"They will be offered a [new flat] nearby that's under construction; they'll [then] be assigned and given preference," Koh explained.

While it was reported that these replacement units will require little to no top-ups for similar flat types, Koh shared that the units will be smaller, and there are fears among residents that they "cannot break even".

Chia also wondered if the expansion will be enough to smoothen travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

He elaborated: "After all, it's two countries… Malaysia and Singapore are two sovereign nations and have two different sets of processes.

"Even with the RTS (Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link), I don't think [the expansion] will be a game changer."

