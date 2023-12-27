Malaysian killed in accident at Second Link; he'd just saved enough for a house after working in Singapore for 29 years

After working in Singapore for 29 years, Zhang Changlong (transliteration) had saved enough to buy a home in Malaysia to call his own.

But the 46-year-old Malaysian died before he could receive the keys, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Zhang was riding his motorcycle on his way to work in Singapore on Dec 14 at around 5am when he collided into a lorry parked along the roadside at Tuas Second Link.

He later died of his injuries, according to his sister Zhang Meijin (transliteration).

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, the woman said that her brother came to Singapore to work when he was 17 years old, and had a job at a factory in Tuas.

She said that after the accident, the police found Zhang's old address. The neighbours then contacted his daughter, where his family learnt of the tragedy.

Adding that Zhang's 20-year-old daughter recently posted on social media to seek out witnesses to the accident, his sister said: "The doctor said that my brother's head was severely hit and the leg bone in his right thigh was fractured.

"We all question whether this injury was really caused by the collision with the lorry."

Sole breadwinner of family

Zhang had led a frugal lifestyle, his sister said, adding that he travelled between Singapore and Malaysia to work on his motorcycle.

A father of three who loves to cook for his children he adored, Zhang's wish was to buy a home of his own - after they had previously lived in rental properties in Malaysia.

Zhang Meijin said that her brother was set to receive the keys to his new home in July next year, but tragedy unfortunately struck the family.

Describing how her brother is the sole breadwinner of the family, Zhang said: "Our mother suffers from an immune system disorder. She only came from East Malaysia to Singapore for treatment three days ago."

Zhang's sister added that her sister-in-law, who is a housewife, had fallen into depression while coping with her husband's death.

