'Good people still exist': Malaysian in Singapore gets wallet back after losing it at Orchard Road cafe

A Malaysian man almost faced a travel nightmare after losing his wallet and passport at a cafe in Singapore on Jan 21.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday (Jan 28), Mohana Marugiah, 45, recounted the day he feared he might not be able to return home.

"I was completely clueless. It happened after I visited a temple and stopped by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at Forum Mall (on Orchard Road) to get a hot chocolate before heading back to my hotel," said the secondary school teacher.

"When I returned to the hotel, I started getting back to work and took out my lecture notes before ending the night."

Remaining unaware of what he had lost until the following morning, Mohana said he was stunned to receive a Facebook message the following day from a stranger.

"It was short, polite, and utterly terrifying message informing me that I had left my wallet at the cafe the night before. Until that moment, it hadn't even crossed my mind," said Mohana.

Originally doubtful about the message, Mohana began checking his bags for his belongings, fearing it might be true.

He added that he began panicking when he realised he could not find his wallet, and his worry intensified when he remembered it contained all his bank cards, foreign cash and passport.

"It is the wallet I reserve strictly for international travel. The implications of losing it in a foreign country will be overwhelming. I rushed out immediately," he said, adding that his roommate at the time had offered to accompany him, although the cafe was only a short walk away.

Mohana said that when he reached the cafe, he was greeted warmly, before a staff member handed him back his wallet so he could check the contents.

"Imagine losing your passport abroad and, instead of returning home, I would be facing the possibility of deportation. That single act spared me hours of distress and an unforgettable ordeal, and it makes me believe that good people still exist," he said.

"To the team at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, I admire your honesty and integrity. In many places, such a loss might have ended very differently."

[[nid:727292]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com