Man, 23, arrested after car found with 5kg of cannabis and 2kg of Ice worth $540k at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 23-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on April 14 for attempting to smuggle drugs into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint in the boot of his car.

In a joint statement on Thursday (April 23), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the drugs seized — 5,127g of cannabis and 2,072g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice — have an estimated value of $547,000.

ICA officers had directed the car for enhanced checks and found two plastic bags believed to contain controlled drugs in the boot.

CNB officers were immediately alerted and conducted further checks.

Through follow-up investigations, CNB officers launched an operation in the vicinity of Woodlands Industrial Park on the same day.

Two Bangladeshi men, aged 42 and 36, were arrested for suspected drug offences.

"The drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than $547,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 1,900 abusers for a week," said ICA and CNB.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import or export more than 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com