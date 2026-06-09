Man to be charged over alleged fraudulent SIM card registrations linked to scams

A 26-year-old Malaysian man will be charged in court on Wednesday (June 10) for his alleged involvement in fraudulently registering SIM cards that were later used in criminal activities, including impersonation scams.

The police said in a statement on June 9 that officers from the Anti-Scam Command conducted an operation on June 8 against an errant retailer involved in registering postpaid SIM cards that were subsequently used by overseas scam syndicates.

Preliminary investigations found that the man allegedly used the personal information of customers to register additional postpaid SIM cards, before supplying the cards registered under other individuals' details to third parties.

The mobile lines were then allegedly used in impersonation scams.

The police added that they take a serious view of SIM cards being misused as conduits for crime.

The man will be charged with the offence of facilitating of fraudulent registration of SIM card that enables criminal activity.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, and may also be liable to up to 12 strokes of the cane.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com