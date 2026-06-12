Man to be charged over alleged role in government official impersonation scam

A 22-year-old Malaysian man will be charged in court on Friday (June 12) for his suspected involvement in a government official impersonation scam.

This brings the total number of Malaysians charged in Singapore since March for facilitating scam syndicates in collecting cash and valuables in government officials impersonation scams to more than 30.

In a statement on June 11, police said the case involved a victim who received a call on June 9 from an unknown person claiming to be a police officer from the Anti-Scam Centre, who told her that her bank account had been compromised.

Although the victim checked her account and found it to be still under her control, the scammer allegedly managed to convince her to transfer funds into a specified bank account.

She was instructed to hand over her gold jewellery for safekeeping to the suspect, but realised later that she had been scammed and lodged a police report.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Jurong Police Division and the Anti-Scam Command established his identity and arrested him on June 10.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly been instructed by unknown individuals, believed to be part of a transnational scam syndicate, to collect cash and valuables from victims and pass them to other parties in Singapore.

If found guilty, he faces imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Police warn of rising scam recruitment

Police said they are observing an increasing trend of Malaysian nationals travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in collecting cash, gold and other valuables from victims.

From Dec 30, 2025, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to a maximum of 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

This includes certain money-laundering offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

Those who have information on such crimes or are in doubt can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com