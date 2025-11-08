Malaysian man charged for allegedly offering bribe to Traffic Police officer over illegal cross-border ride-hailing case

A Malaysian national was charged in court on Friday (Nov 7) for allegedly offering a bribe to a Traffic Police officer in relation to an illegal ride-hailing service.

Lee Keh Meng, 44, allegedly offered a bribe of $50 to Sergeant Ahmad Hafiz Bin Abdul Sukur on Oct 23, as an inducement not to report a case of an unauthorised cross-border ride-hailing service.

Sergeant Hafiz rejected the bribe, and the case was subsequently referred to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau by the police.

Lee faces one charge punishable under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. If convicted, he can be fined up to $100,000, or sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both.

