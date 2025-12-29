Man, 39, who attempted to smuggle over 3.2kg of cannabis, 1.7kg of Ice through Woodlands Checkpoint arrested

A 39-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs through Woodlands Checkpoint last Monday evening (Dec 22).

In a joint statement released on Monday (Dec 29), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said a total of seven bundles believed to contain controlled drugs were found on him.

The bundles were assessed to contain more than 3.2kg of cannabis and 1.7kg of Ice.

The drugs seized were estimated to be worth more than $237,000, and could potentially feed the addiction of about 1,440 abusers for a week.

Based on information received from the ICA's integrated targeting centre, he was referred for enhanced checks, where officers found two black bundles believed to contain controlled drugs in his bag.

Officers from the CNB were immediately alerted and further checks led to the recovery of the drugs.

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, anyone convicted of importing into or exporting from Singapore more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

