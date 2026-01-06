Malaysian man gets four weeks' jail for trying to enter Singapore illegally

A Malaysian man has been sentenced to four weeks' jail for attempting to enter Singapore illegally at the bus hall of Tuas Checkpoint on Dec 22.

Yusman bin Yusoff, 42, was charged with failing to present a passport for clearance after he attempted to tailgate another traveller who was undergoing immigration clearance, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday (Jan 6).

His actions were detected by ICA's automated lane system, which alerted an officer stationed at the lanes.

The officer subsequently stopped Yusman and the traveller in front of him, and following checks, it was established that Yusman and the other traveller did not know each other.

Yusman was subsequently arrested.

ICA added that automated lanes at checkpoints are equipped with mechanisms that detect anomalies, such as tailgating, and alert officers for immediate intervention.

Under the Immigration Act 1959, all persons entering or departing Singapore are required to present a valid travel document to an immigration officer. Those who fail to do so face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

