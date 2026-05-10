Malaysian man and Singaporean woman suspected of SIM card fraud brought back to Boon Lay shops

A Malaysian man and a Singaporean woman accused of handling fraudulently registered SIM cards used by scammers were taken to mobile phone shops in Boon Lay for investigations on Sunday (May 10) morning.

Malaysian national Liew Ming Han, 28, was cuffed at his wrists and ankles as he was led by officers to a shop inside Boon Lay Bus Interchange at about 9.05am on Sunday.

He kept his head bowed throughout questioning.

Liew was charged on Saturday with the facilitation of fraudulent registration of SIM card that facilitates criminal activity.

Court documents seen by AsiaOne state that Liew was a retailer at the mobile phone shop when he allegedly registered a SIM card using the personal information of another person, who did not consent to the registration.

He had been arrested on May 7 in a police raid against errant retailers involved in the registration of postpaid SIM cards used by scam syndicates.

Singaporean Chen Zhuqin, 51, was also arrested in the same raid for allegedly supplying fraudulently registered SIM cards to a scam syndicate.

She was also charged in court on Saturday with the transacting of SIM card registered using another person's personal information for criminal activity.

According to court documents, Chen had passed an unknown person at least 10 such SIM cards between December 2025 and January 2026.

On Sunday morning, a masked-up Chen was brought to a mobile phone shop at Boon Lay Shopping Centre and questioned there for about five minutes.

Another four men and four women, aged between 17 and 61, are assisting in investigations following the raid.

Both offences carry the penalty of a maximum $10,000 fine, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

If convicted of facilitating fraudulent registration of SIM card, the offender may also be given not more than 12 strokes of the cane.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com