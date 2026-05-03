Man arrested for allegedly slapping people at Singapore Life Church

A 33-year-old Malaysian Chinese man was arrested on Sunday (May 3) for allegedly slapping several people at Singapore Life Church the same morning.

Police said in a news release on Sunday evening that they received a call for assistance at about 9.10am.

Officers later established that he had slapped several people and left prior to the police's arrival.

A 66-year-old woman was taken conscious to hospital after she was found bleeding. She was allegedly slapped near the eye area by the man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is known to the church and had caused nuisance there "a few times".

He was arrested for public nuisance. Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com