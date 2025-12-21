Malaysian man spends the night at McDonald's after losing passport, finds it with help of SBS Transit staff

Having misplaced his passport in Singapore, a Malaysian man ended up spending the night at a McDonald's outlet as he could not return home.

Seeking help at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange at daybreak, the man in his twenties broke down in tears when he told senior assistant interchange supervisor Nithyananthan Palne (Nathan) about his predicament.

"He was crying, saying he couldn't return to Malaysia without his passport and didn't know what to do," the SBS Transit staff recounted.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec 20), the public transport operator shared that the distressed man had approached the passenger service office for help as believed that he may have left his passport on a bus.

Nathan immediately contacted several bus interchanges and Seletar Bus Depot where he learnt that a bus captain had found a passport under a seat on a bus service 24.

After verifying the man's identity, Nathan made a trip to the depot to retrieve the passport and handed it back to the man at the interchange.

"He was overjoyed the moment he got it back," said the senior assistant supervisor, adding that the man called several days later to thank him personally.

The Malaysian man, identified only as Mr M, subsequently wrote in to SBS Transit to commend Nathan.

"I lost my passport, and I have no idea where I lost it. Because I couldn't find where I lost my passport, I couldn't go home to Malaysia and slept at McDonald's last night," he said in the letter to SBS Transit.

"I am extremely happy and surprised by his prompt and efficient action to help me find my lost passport... I would like to thank him so much (sic)."

