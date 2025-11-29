Malaysian man poses as 'white sugar daddy' to lure Singapore women, extort over $180k

A Malaysian man was convicted of four charges including cheating for sex and extortion on Thursday (Nov 27).

According to CNA, Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, 38, had lured women from Singapore to Malaysia pretending to be a white sugar daddy and had extorted one of his victims of more than US$140,970 (S$183,000).

The prosecution sought for 13 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane for the "horrific and perverse" acts committed by Singh.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said that, if the crimes had occurred in Singapore, he could have been charged with rape instead, and called Singh "effectively a serial rapist" who forced his victims to do acts that were "utterly debasing" and "disgusting".

Singh was arrested in a joint covert operation by the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police Force and charged in Singapore.

The then-unemployed man, who lived with his wife and children, gave detailed confessions, claiming remorse and saying he needed the money for his family.

However, in court, he was unrepresented and pleaded not guilty, saying he had engaged in the sexual acts but was not the "sugar daddy" in question.

'Driver' versus 'Mike'

The court heard that, between 2018 and 2020, Singh posed on dating apps as a successful white man living on a yacht in Malaysia and proposed a "sugar daddy" arrangement with the women.

He would have the victims send explicit photos or videos of themselves before inviting them to Malaysia.

There, he posed as his fabricated persona's driver, and used the latter to coerce the victims into having sex with him before threatening to disseminate the explicit materials.

As the "driver", Singh would also claim to have been threatened by his boss, so he could see whether to appeal to the victims on compassionate grounds or threaten them.

One victim testified that she had matched with a "Mike" on Tinder in February 2020, and agreed to exchange explicit media and monthly visits to Malaysia for sex for US$30,000 per month in return.

The woman had sent Singh sexually explicit videos of herself and flown to Penang on Feb 28, before meeting the "driver" and being threatened to engage in sexual acts with him by "Mike".

She also testified that she had been coerced by "Mike" to engage in other sexual acts under blackmail of having her explicit materials leaked, including being made to engage in sex work.

"Mike" would choose the clients and take her payment, and she was extorted of more than S$183,000.

The woman filed a police report in October 2020.

One of Singh's victims had been flogged and whipped until injury, while another said that she had had her life and career "derailed" by him and suffered trauma.

The sentencing has been adjourned until January.

