2 Malaysians to be charged over alleged scams; 15 arrested since March

Two Malaysians, aged 35 and 39, will be charged in court on Friday (April 17) for their alleged involvement in two separate cases of government official impersonation scam.

Following their arrests, the number of Malaysians arrested in Singapore for facilitating scam syndicates to collect cash and valuables obtained from scams now stands at 15.

In a news release on Thursday night, the police said the duo were arrested when they separately attempted to leave Singapore on Wednesday.

Hand over money, valuables for investigations

In both cases, the victims were told they were implicated or being investigated for money-laundering offences after they denied having applied for a product or service.

They were then told to make purchases for gold or to hand over valuables such as silver bars to facilitate investigations

The two victims only realised they were scammed after failing to receive any acknowledgement, or when told to take their time to travel to another location.

Police said their officers from the Anti-Scam Command established the duo's identities through extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

Upon their respective arrests, jewellery and gold bars, believed to be from victims of scam, were seized as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had allegedly been tasked by unknown persons, believed to be part of a transnational crime syndicate, to collect cash and jewellery from scam victims before handing them over to other unknown persons.

The two Malaysians will be charged in court on Friday with the offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If found guilty of the said offence, they could each be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Continued trend of Malaysians assisting scam syndicates

On April 16, a 36-year-old Malaysian woman was charged in court for the same offence.

The police said they have continued to observe an increasing trend of Malaysians travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in collecting cash, gold and valuables from victims.

They reminded would-be perpetrators that anyone involved in scams will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are also reminded that government officials will never ask anyone to transfer money over the phone, request bank details, transfer a call to the police, or instruct anyone to install mobile apps from unofficial app stores.

If in doubt, they may call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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