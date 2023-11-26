Malaysian motorcyclist left fighting for his life in ICU after colliding into bus along PIE

A Malaysian working in Singapore is in intensive care with severe head injuries, after a traffic accident along the Pan Island Expressway on Tuesday (Nov 21) morning.

Mohammad Jafri, 27, who lives in Johor Bahru, collided with the rear of a Tower Transit bus while returning home after a night shift.

The motorcyclist was later taken to National University Hospital shortly after the accident at 7.30am, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Photos circulating on social media of the accident showed Jafri lying on the ground, with five paramedics attending to him.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, Jafri's father, Miraan, shared that his son's skull and ribs are fractured, and he remains in the intensive care unit.

"The doctor said that his condition needs to be stabilised before surgery," the 55-year-old said, adding that he rushed to Singapore after finding out about the accident from his son's friend.

Miraan expressed uncertainty about the cause of the accident, as the police are still conducting investigations.

"We hope that witnesses can come forward and tell us more about what happened," he said.

Sole breadwinner of family

Jafri, the eldest of three children, moved to Singapore a year ago to work as a lorry driver and is the sole breadwinner of the family, according to his father Miraan.

"I myself suffered from kidney disease," he said. "As for my other two children aged 15 and 22, one of them is still studying and the other is frail and sick."

Miraan said that Jafri is currently single and is very filial to his elders.

Regarding Jafri's medical expenses, Miraan shared that the hospital has not discussed the bill with him.

Miraan, aware of the high cost of medical care in Singapore, plans to transfer his son to a hospital in JB as soon as the situation permits.

ALSO READ: Woman in ICU after being hit by 'flying wheel chock' while waiting for bus at Jalan Boon Lay

chingshijie@asiaone.com