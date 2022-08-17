Malaysian student's accident in Woodland leaves him with multiple fractures and an exorbitant hospital bill

Just days after arriving in Singapore, a Malaysian student met with an accident in Woodlands, leaving him with multiple fractures and an exorbitant hospital bill.

Mr Luo Li Xiao, 25, who is enrolled at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), was involved in a traffic collision at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Avenue 7 on Aug 9.

According to ST, the accident occurred when a car making a right turn collided with a taxi, causing the latter to run into a road divider.

Mr Luo was a pedestrian at the intersection, and among four people taken to hospital. The other three were passengers.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

According to 8world, Mr Luo’s ankle was severely injured, twisting almost 180 degrees and exposing bone. He also suffered fractures to his right hip and knee.

As of Monday (Aug 15), he has undergone four operations, with two more pending, and has racked up a medical bill of more than $40,000.

While Mr Luo is currently in stable condition, it is uncertain if he will make a full recovery.

His family is also at a loss over the mounting medical bill.