Malaysian who evaded arrest for 30 years gets 8½ years' jail for killing man

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian odd-job worker who killed a colleague in 1986 in a fight over $1,000 evaded arrest for 30 years, and even returned to Singapore a few times over the years, the High Court was told on Monday.

In 2006, with technological advances, Arumugam Veerasamy was linked to the crime through his fingerprints that were left on a beer bottle.

But it was not until 2016 that he was arrested when he entered Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

His name had been misspelt on his Singapore work permit and consequently on the police gazette issued for his arrest, the court was told.

Arumugam, now a 61-year-old grandfather, was sentenced to 8½ years' jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was 28 years old in 1986 when he was hired to do odd jobs by the victim, Mr Muthiah Kutha Lingam, 43, also a Malaysian.