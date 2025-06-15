Malaysian woman found dead in Johor, colleagues seek only known relative in Singapore

A Malaysian teacher was found dead in her home in Johor on Friday (June 13) after reportedly missing work for several months.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the body of Lo Kwan Fong was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Her colleagues are now hoping to find her only relative who had migrated to Singapore some time ago.

Lo, 39, lived in the Iskandar Puteri district and was a vice-principal at a primary school in Johor, reported Guang Ming Daily and Sin Chew Daily.

One colleague who did not want to be named revealed that Lo had not reported to work for an extended period.

The colleague also shared that Lo had lived alone after her parents died over 15 years ago, describing Lo as an introvert.

Neighbours also noted that they had not seen Lo for a long time.

They said that according to another co-worker who had worked with Lo for a longer time, her only known relative is her maternal aunt who migrated to Singapore many years ago and is estimated to be around 74 years old.

Said the colleague: "Although many people have kindly offered to help settle the funeral arrangements, we hope to be able to find her family member to give her a final send-off."

In February, concerned colleagues had visited her residence on multiple occasions, but there was no response.

However, on June 13, neighbours alerted the police after detecting a foul smell. Police arrived and discovered Lo's body.

Based on the body's state of decomposition, it was estimated that she had been dead for nearly a month, Zaobao reported.

Her body has not been claimed and is currently at a government hospital morgue.

According to a Facebook post announcing her passing, Lo was described as a dedicated and well-respected teacher.

The post added that her mother's name was Jiang Laihao (transliteration), and Lo may also have relatives currently living in Taiping, Perak.

When contacted by Guang Ming Daily, authorities from Lo's school stated that they are awaiting an autopsy report before taking further action.

