Malaysian woman suffers brain aneurysm in Singapore, family appeals for help with $100k hospital bill

It was her first day under a new employer, but she never made it to work.

Celestine Chek, a Malaysian woman working in Singapore, suffered a brain aneurysm on Aug 16, saddling her and her family with over $100,000 in hospital bills that they can't afford, 8world reported on Monday (Oct 2).

The 30-year-old came to work in Singapore at the end of last year and but later received an offer to work as a salesperson in a jewellery store, Chek's sister told the Chinese publication.

However, on her first day of work, she didn't show up at her new workplace.

Her family also couldn't contact her through her phone.

Worried about her well-being, Chek's sister went to visit her at the Sembawang flat she had rented, and found her unconscious there.

It is believed that she was in an unconscious state for about half a day in her home.

The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where she was diagnosed with a ruptured brain aneurysm.

"She stayed in the intensive care unit for nearly two weeks, unable to communicate clearly with people," Chek's sister told 8world.

"She couldn't even open her right eye at first. Now, she can't move one side of her body and still relies on a tracheostomy tube to help her breathe."

After her condition stabilised, Chek's family transferred her to a general ward at Johor Bahru Hospital - but she's not out of the woods yet.

According to the doctor at Johor Bahru, she may need to go through rehabilitation for one to two years, but there's no guarantee that she'll be able to make a full recovery.

Over $100,000 in medical expenses

Because she never made it to her first day of work, Chek's employer cancelled her in-principle approval letter as well as her workplace insurance plan, her family said.

As she's a foreigner, her medical bill from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital came out to $100,251.45. Although her family paid $2,842.80, much of the staggering cost still remains.

Her sister added: "This isn't the final bill - the final amount might be higher. Seeing her become so ill has broken our family's hearts.

"We have reached the end of our rope and can't afford the medical expenses."

So, the family is appealing for help with the the bill and has launched a fundraiser through Give.Asia. To date, they have raised over $54,000, with all proceeds going towards the bill from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

