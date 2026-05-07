2 Malaysians arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for attempting to smuggle Ice and cannabis worth $71k

A 26-year-old Malaysian man, and a Malaysian woman, aged 29, were arrested on May 4 for attempting to smuggle drugs into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a joint statement on Thursday (May 7), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said they seized about 261g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and 2,261g of cannabis — with a total estimated value of over $71,000.

ICA said its officers directed the Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks where they found a backpack in the boot of the car. There, search and examination officers found a plastic bag and two black bundles believed to contain drugs.

CNB officers were then alerted to conduct further checks.

Following the checks, CNB said they found 261g of Ice in the plastic bag, while the black bundles contained about 2,261g of cannabis.

"The drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than $71,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 470 abusers for a week," CNB and ICA said.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import or export more than 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

The agencies also warned would-be perpetrators that they are committed to conducting security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contraband into Singapore.

Investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com