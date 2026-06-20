3 Malaysians arrested for allegedly entering Singapore to collect scam proceeds

Three Malaysian men, aged between 22 and 24, will be charged in court on Saturday (June 20) for their alleged involvement in scams.

Police said in a news release on Friday that the trio had allegedly entered Singapore on an assignment by scam syndicates to collect cash and gold bars from victims in Singapore.

Acting on information received on a 23-year-old Malaysian man, officers from the Anti-Scam Command as well as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority went on to identify two male accomplices who had entered Singapore with him.

All three men were arrested within six hours of entering Singapore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had received instructions from a scam syndicate based in Malaysia to perform ATM withdrawals across different locations in Singapore.

During the operation, officers found and seized 69 bank cards which were used to withdraw monies amounting to around $200,000 in scam losses across more than 20 cases.

If found guilty of assisting others to retain criminal proceeds, the 23-year-old man could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

His two accomplices, aged 22 and 24, will be charged for unauthorised access to computer material.

This offence carries a penalty of up to two years' jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Noting the increasing trend of Malaysians travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in collecting cash and valuables, the police warned that scam mules could face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the law enforcement agency said.

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