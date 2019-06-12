Male teacher admits to molesting several teenage boys from uniformed group CCA

SINGAPORE - A male secondary school teacher in charge of a uniformed group CCA molested one of its teenage members in 2015 before telling the 14-year-old boy: "Play play only. Don't tell any teacher."

The 37-year-old man also molested six other boys from the same co-curricular activity (CCA), a district court heard on Thursday (Dec 5).

He pleaded guilty to three molestation charges involving three boys.

Six similar charges involving four other teenagers will be considered during sentencing.

The man committed the offences between 2015 and 2017.

He was with the 14-year-old boy after school hours some time in 2015 when he offered to drive the student home. The boy accepted the offer and sat in the front seat of the teacher's car.

During the ride, the man asked him if he watched pornography. Shocked by the question, the boy replied that he did not.

When they arrived outside the teenager's home, the teacher suddenly slipped his hand into the boy's shorts and touched him inappropriately.

He also told the boy: "Don't tell any teacher."