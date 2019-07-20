Male teacher allegedly molested seven teenage boys, including in school

Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A male teacher allegedly molested seven teenage boys at several places, including in his school in the northern part of Singapore, between 2015 and 2017.

The 38-year-old man was taken to court on Thursday (July 18) and was charged with nine counts of molestation.

Court documents said two boys were targeted twice each.

It was not stated if the seven boys were students at the school. Six were 14 years old and one was 15 at the time of the alleged offences.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boys' identities.

He is accused of touching a 14-year-old boy's genitals in a car on two different occasions in 2015.

He allegedly targeted the six other minors while they were in the school building

In 2016, the man was with a second 14-year-old boy in the school building when he allegedly molested him.

On another occasion in 2016, the teacher is said to have hugged a 15-year-old boy from behind and used his hand to brush against the teenager's genitals.

He is accused of molesting a fourth boy some time between March and June that year by squeezing the latter's groin.

The man is accused of grabbing a fifth boy's private parts over his shorts while they were in the school building at around 4pm in February 2017.

He allegedly targeted his next victim at around 2.15pm on Aug 15, 2017, by hugging the teenager and pinching his cheek.

Three days later, the man is said to have molested the same boy by hugging him again, pinching his left chest and swinging his right hand backwards to make contact with the child's private parts.

He allegedly molested a seventh boy that month by slapping the latter's buttock thrice.

The man was offered bail of $3,000 and will be back in court on Aug 8.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Education said that the man has been suspended since Sept 14, 2017, and is no longer teaching in any school.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and caned or fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

