Male victim of fatal Toa Payoh fire was known to keep many things, say residents

SINGAPORE — One day after a fatal fire resulted in two deaths in Toa Payoh Lorong 1, some residents said they believed one of the victims was a "hoarder".

The fire on July 22 that ravaged a three-room flat on the second floor of Block 173 caused over 100 residents to be evacuated from the block at about 7.30pm.

A 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were found lying motionless in the unit, according to the police.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Although the identities of the victims have not been revealed by the authorities, a resident on the third floor told The Straits Times that he was familiar with the dead man.

The resident, who gave his name only as Wong, was cleaning the soot off his front window when ST visited him on the morning of July 23.

"He collects a lot of things and places them along the corridor," said Wong, 45, who moved into the estate a few months ago.

"You can look at what's left from the fire... dolls, chairs, carpets, tables, shoes. They are a fire hazard."

Wong, who was not home when the fire happened, also claimed the dead man had previously been told by some "government people" to clear the unwanted belongings.

He was among a group of residents on July 23 who watched as officers from the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived to conduct their investigations.

Other neighbours said they had seen the dead man smoking outside his flat. They believed the dead woman was his cousin.

Two residents told ST the man kept anything others discarded.

One of them, who gave her name only as Madam Chiam, said: "The man did not look too well because he had difficulties moving. But that did not stop him from climbing over the parapet to hang his laundry."

When asked for comment, the authorities said the dead man was not known to have an official record of hoarding problems.

In January, ST reported that there were 627 severe hoarding cases that had been put on a government watch list, monitored by the inter-agency Hoarding Management Core Group.

The same month, the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Social and Family Development announced the launch of a new group to better coordinate hoarding management efforts.

Called the New Environment Action Team, the group has 28 members from government agencies, community groups and private organisations to help identify cases early, so that issues can be tackled faster.

The members include counsellors, mental health experts, eldercare service professionals and the SCDF.

On Jan 9, a fire in a Hougang flat that was attributed to hoarding caused the deaths of three people. Neighbours had described the family living in the unit as hoarders.

As a result of the Toa Payoh Lorong 1 fire, six units in Block 173 had their electricity supply cut off, said Cai Yinzhou, an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

He also told ST that he was in touch with 20 residents of the block to update them about the fire investigation and the cleaning-up process and repairs needed for damaged items in their flats.

Town council workers have been assisting in the clean-up and are awaiting clearance from the police and SCDF before being allowed to do repair works, Cai said.

For the time being, some residents have opted for alternative housing plans, such as staying at their relatives' homes, until the soot on affected walls is cleared.

The Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council said it was unable to comment on the case as the matter is under investigation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.