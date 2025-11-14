Male youth allegedly surrounded, beaten and forced to kneel in HDB corridor

A male youth, dressed in what appears to be a Catholic Junior College (CJC) uniform, was allegedly slapped and forced to kneel on the ground along a HDB corridor.

A 38-second video of the incident was shared on Thursday (Nov 13) by SGFollowsAll on Telegram, and shows a boy with a bloodied face and hands being berated by the person holding the camera.

The video appears to be taken at night, with the victim being forced onto the ground.

With his arms folded against his chest, the victim is repeatedly slapped by someone off-camera who can be heard saying "angkat paiseh", meaning to apologise.

The victim is heard pleading with the person off-camera while apologising for allegedly riding his bicycle.

The camera zooms in on the boy's face towards the end of the video, before he is forced to say "amitofo", a Buddhist chant.

Investigation yielded no further information: CJC

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from CJC said that the school was alerted to the video in June this year.

An investigation was conducted immediately to ascertain if the victim was a student of the school, but the investigation was inconclusive as the video footage was unclear and the victim could not be identified.

"We take all reports of harm caused to our students seriously," said the spokesperson, who added that students are encouraged to inform parents or teachers if they encounter cases of harm and seek help when necessary.

The spokesperson also said that a police report was made.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

