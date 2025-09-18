Man, 20, allegedly points knife at dad after failing to find vape at home; gave friend bank account that received over $3m

Unable to find his e-vaporiser at home, a youth questioned his father about its whereabouts.

When the father, 57, denied taking the vape, the son allegedly took a 20cm-long knife from the kitchen and brandished it at his dad.

The 20-year-old son was handed charges including cheating, intimidation, assault as well as a fourth charge under the Computer Misuse Act, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to Shin Min, he pleaded guilty to two of the charges on Wednesday (Sept 17), with the remaining charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

The incident happened in April this year, and the younger man was released on bail in May, the report said.

Yelling at his dad, he asked if he wanted to "challenge" him. In the confrontation, he allegedly held the knife so close that the tip of the blade was reportedly just a few centimetres away from his father's head.

The youth then purportedly shouted, "Who do you think I am? Do you think I don't dare?" while shoving his father's right arm and chest.

Shin Min reported that the son had allegedly registered a company at the request of a friend in 2023. He opened a business bank account and furnished the log in details and ATM card to the friend.

Between June 3 and 15, 2023, the account allegedly received over $3.58 million, with more than $46,000 being the proceeds of phishing scams.

The son reportedly told the court that he agreed to register the business and open the bank account as the friend said he could "quickly get rich".

In court on Wednesday, the prosecution said the accused has repeatedly run afoul of the law. He had previously received a police warning and was sent to Boys' Town, but absconded, stated Shin Min.

The court ordered probation suitability and reformative training suitability reports, and adjourned the case to Oct 29.

[[nid:722131]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com