Man, 20, arrested after alleged dangerous motorbike stunt on ECP

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly performing a dangerous stunt on his motorbike along East Coast Park Service Road on Sunday (Aug 31).

A video posted on TikTok shows two riders mounting the pavement and riding past a bus stop, before seemingly avoiding Traffic Police officers seen in the background.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that Traffic Police officers were patrolling in the location when they spotted a group of motorcyclists gathered at a car park.

The group was then stopped for a routine check.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 20-year-old had allegedly performed a dangerous stunt with his motorbike at the said location.

He was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving. Police investigations are ongoing.

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving may face up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Two injured after collision in Upper Changi Road

On Sept 1, two individuals were injured in a collision between a car and a truck along Upper Changi Road.

Dashcam footage of the incident, posted on Facebook, shows a white car filtering into the right lane before crossing into oncoming traffic and crashing into an approaching truck.

The road appeared wet, with light rain observed in the video.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry along Upper Changi Road North at 10am.

SCDF noted that a person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a car and was freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 26-year-old male car driver and his 60-year-old male car passenger were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The 26-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

According to The Straits Times, another video taken after the accident shows the logo of public technology and engineering firm ST Engineering on the white car.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an ST Engineering spokesperson confirmed that both men involved are employees of the company and that the car belongs to ST Engineering.

"They are currently receiving medical care at the hospital and are in stable condition," added the spokesperson.

"Our focus remains on their well-being, and we will continue to provide support to our employees."

AsiaOne has reached out to ST Engineering for more information.

