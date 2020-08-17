Man, 20, arrested after allegedly grabbing woman from back, covering her mouth at Bukit Batok

A 20-year-old man was charged in court today (Aug 17) over a case of attempted aggravated outrage of modesty.

The police arrested him on Aug 15, a day after receiving a report from the victim.

A 21-year-old woman said that an unknown man had grabbed her from the back and covered her mouth with a t-shirt at the void deck of Bukit Batok West Avenue 4.

Police officers established the suspect's identity with the aid of images from CCTVS and police cameras.

If convicted of attempted aggravated outrage of modesty, he will face a jail term of up to 10 years with caning.

