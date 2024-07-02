Man, 21, arrested after 33-year-old man found dead in Singapore River

A 21-year-old man is expected to be charged with causing death by rash act on Tuesday (July 2).



According to the police, the man was arrested on Monday for his suspected involvement in the death of a 33-year-old man, whose body was retrieved from the Singapore River following a search the day before.

The police said that they received a call for assistance about a man who had fallen into the waters of Singapore River on June 30 at about 10.15pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force deployed divers from its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team to perform an underwater search and subsequently retrieved the body of the older man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police identified the suspect through investigations as well as the help of police cameras and CCTV images.

The two men allegedly had an argument over a woman near Clarke Quay Central after drinking. The suspect allegedly pushed the deceased into the river, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

If convicted, the suspect faces a jail term of up to 5 years, a fine, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.