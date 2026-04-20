Man, 21, charged over alleged trafficking of etomidate vaporiser pods

A 21-year-old man was charged in court on Monday (April 20) for allegedly trafficking etomidate vaporiser pods, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In a press release on Monday, HSA said officers conducted an enforcement operation at the residence of Brandon Loke Jo Kit on April 19 following reports of alleged sales of etomidate vaporisers in the vicinity of the Kovan area.

During a search of the unit, officers seized 21 vaporisers, 116 pods, and cash allegedly obtained by Loke from the sale of these illegal products.

HSA added that laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate, and investigations are ongoing.

Loke's case has been adjourned to May 18.

Under the enhanced penalties framework that took effect on Sept 1, 2025, importers face between three and 20 years' imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Sellers and distributors face between two and 10 years' imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

Parliament passed a new anti-vape law that will come into force on May 1.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993, etomidate and its analogues will be listed as specified psychoactive substances.

Importers could face up to 20 years' imprisonment and up to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face up to 10 years' imprisonment and up to five strokes of the cane.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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