Man, 21, found dead at United Square mall

A 21-year-old man was found dead at United Square shopping mall on Tuesday morning (June 24).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 101 Thomson Road at around 6.50am.

The man was found lying motionless near a taxi stand and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Photos and videos posted on social media show several police cars parked outside the mall near the taxi stand, with a large area cordoned off by police.

A blue tent was seen near the gantry of the mall's car park.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:719367]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com