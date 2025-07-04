Man, 21, gets 6 months' jail for biting off colleague's ear in fight

While drunk, a 21-year-old man fought with his colleague and bit off part of the latter's ear.

Senthilkumar Vishnusakthi was convicted on one count of causing grievous hurt to victim Nesamani Hariharn, and handed a jail term of six months on Thursday (July 3).

According to court documents seen by AsiaOne, the incident occurred at about 7pm on Feb 15 at a dormitory in Kallang.

Senthilkumar, an electrician, had consumed three cans of beer before returning to the dorm, where he saw Nesamani, 31, watching a movie, reported The Straits Times.

The younger man then began talking loudly about the victim, accusing him of spying on him and reporting back to their work supervisor about his poor work performance, also calling his co-worker a "dog" for following him around.

Nesamani confronted Senthilkumar, and the pair's argument turned physical with punches thrown by both sides, according to CNA.

Senthilkumar then grabbed the victim from behind and bit off a part of his left ear lobe.

Other dorm residents reportedly restrained Senthilkumar and called the police.

Nesamani was taken to hospital with torn skin below his eye and a lacerated ear. He also fractured his right thumb, reported CNA.

He was given nine days of hospitalisation leave, with his ear permanently disfigured because of the incident.

The prosecution sought six to eight months' jail, noting that Senthilkumar had been voluntarily intoxicated.

In defence, Senthilkumar's lawyer reportedly said his client was grieving over his late father, and regrets his actions.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt to another person, one may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

[[nid:719741]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com