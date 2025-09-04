Man, 22, arrested after attempting to deposit fake $10k note at bank

A 22-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (Sept 4) for attempting to deposit a counterfeit $10,000 note at a bank, said the police.

The youth had presented the fake banknote to counter staff of a bank located along Clementi Avenue 3 at about 2pm on Aug 15.

His attempt to deposit the note into a bank account was foiled after the staff suspected that the currency note was counterfeit and informed the manager, who alerted the police.

The man was subsequently arrested, and the counterfeit $10,000 note was seized by the police for investigations.

The accused will be charged with the offence of using counterfeit currency notes as genuine notes. If convicted, he may be jailed up to 20 years and fined.

The police said in their statement that it takes a serious view of any person found criminally involved in counterfeit currency.

Police also reminded the public to be cautious of individuals offering money for help to convert counterfeit $10,000 or other large denomination notes with genuine currency of smaller denominations, or to deposit such notes at banks or other financial institutions.

Individuals who receive suspected counterfeit notes should call the police immediately.

They should note the physical appearance of the person(s) who presented the counterfeit notes and the vehicle used, if any.

They should also place the suspected counterfeit note in a protective covering such as an envelope or folded paper to prevent further tampering and submit it to the police.

