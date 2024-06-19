Man, 22, dies after getting entangled with boat propeller at Marina South Pier

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old Malaysian diver died on June 18 after he got entangled with a boat propeller while cleaning a ship’s hull at an anchorage along Marina South Pier.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 31 Marina Coastal Drive at around 2.15pm on June 18.

The diver was caught in one of the propellers of the supporting dive boat, said a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The man, who was employed by Dive-Marine Services, was taken to Singapore General Hospital where he died from his injuries, the spokesman added.

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed the company to stop all diving activities.

The police said the diver was unconscious when taken to hospital and based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

In its statement, the ministry said established commercial diving procedures using surface-supplied diving equipment (SSDE), or commercial self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (CSCUBA), must be adhered to.

“Such equipment and apparatus facilitate coordination and communication between divers and supervisors during operations.

“Recreational self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (SCUBA) must not be used for commercial diving operations,” added MOM.

It is unclear if the man was hired as a commercial diver.

Mr Abdul Malik Mohamed Abdul Kadir, former chairman of the Commercial Diving Association (Singapore) (CDAS), told ST that it is crucial for commercial divers to be wearing the right equipment as it protects them from potential dangers underwater.

“Both the SSDE and CSCUBA come with a voice communication system for the diver to maintain contact with those on the surface, and a rope, or lifeline, to prevent the diver from being swept away by strong currents.

“While the SSDE supplies the diver air from the surface, the CSCUBA comes with compressed air tanks (a main tank and a back-up) that the diver carries underwater,” he said.

Mr Malik added that recreational diving equipment comes with only one air tank and has no communication system or lifeline.

“Even with a buddy looking out for you, recreational equipment cannot be used for commercial diving as there are insufficient safety measures if something bad happens,” he added.

The CDAS states on its website that commercial divers must be at least 18 years old, have a current commercial diving “fit to dive” medical certificate from a hyperbaric and diving medical specialist registered in Singapore, and a certificate of training in commercial diving which is recognised by MOM.

This is the second workplace diving death in five months.

On Feb 17, a 59-year-old Singaporean commercial diver died after he failed to surface while cleaning a ship’s hull at an anchorage off East Coast. He was a freelance diver hired by maritime services company Alphard Offshore.

MOM is also investigating this incident.

In a separate incident, freelance diver Jake Seet, 33, drowned on May 5, 2018 while he was cleaning the stern of a cargo vessel in the south-western waters near Sentosa.

Investigations found that Mr Seet’s communication cord had become entangled with the seabed, preventing him from ascending.

A diving superintendent was sentenced to two years’ jail in May 2021 for failing to notice Mr Seet’s frantic pleas for help via intercom, among other offences.

ST has contacted Dive-Marine Services for more information.

