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Man, 22, found dead on Sentosa's Siloso Beach; no foul play suspected

Man, 22, found dead on Sentosa's Siloso Beach; no foul play suspected
Police said they received a call for assistance at 10 Siloso Beach Walk at about 1.40pm.
PHOTO: Xiaohongshu/我是Hannah
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONMay 15, 2026 1:57 PMBYKoh Xing Ying

The body of a 22-year-old man was found on a beach in Sentosa on Friday (May 15) afternoon. 

In a post shared on Xiaohongshu the same day, policemen can be seen surrounding a blue tent set up along the shore.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 10 Siloso Beach Walk at about 1.40pm. 

The police said a 22-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead on the spot by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. 

Investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

deathSentosaSingapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)deathsunnatural death
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