Man, 22, found dead on Sentosa's Siloso Beach; no foul play suspected

The body of a 22-year-old man was found on a beach in Sentosa on Friday (May 15) afternoon.

In a post shared on Xiaohongshu the same day, policemen can be seen surrounding a blue tent set up along the shore.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 10 Siloso Beach Walk at about 1.40pm.

The police said a 22-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead on the spot by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com