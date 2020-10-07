Man, 23, taken to hospital after knife attack at NTUC Fairprice in Boon Lay

A 23-year-old man was injured in an attack at NTUC Fairprice in Boon Lay shopping centre this afternoon (Oct 7).

The police told AsiaOne that a man had attacked the victim with a knife, causing injuries to his face and head.

Investigations into a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon are underway.

Shortly after the attack, a Facebook user shared photos of the area outside the supermarket cordoned off by police tape.

Paramedics were also seen attending to the victim's injuries as he sat on the floor near the outlet's entrance, in clips posted by another Facebook user.

His head appeared to be bleeding profusely.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 12.40pm. Paramedics conveyed the victim to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Fairprice spokesperson said: "Our staff rendered immediate assistance and ensured that the safety of our shoppers was not compromised. Our store operations remain unaffected."

