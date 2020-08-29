Man, 24, arrested for alleged murder of wife in Boon Lay Place

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 26-year-old wife in Boon Lay, the police said on Friday night (Aug 28).

Police received a call on Thursday at 6.30pm for assistance at the void deck of Block 211 Boon Lay Place.

Officers arriving at the scene found a woman injured and lying motionless.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital at 9.58pm.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division arrested the man within three hours of the reported incident, the police added.

Some residents of the Boon Lay block that The Straits Times spoke to said they saw the police cordon off the crime scene on Thursday night.

One resident said he had rushed out of his home to try to help the victim after his younger brother told him a woman was lying motionless at the void deck.

Mr Mohamed Nasrullah, 20, a student and part-time delivery rider, said that when he arrived at the scene, there were about 10 bystanders.

Realising the woman was still breathing, he decided to call the police for help and they arrived about 10 minutes later. Another resident called the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

“The bystanders were standing around without calling the police so I decided to...make the call,” said Mr Nasrullah.

He was not sure if the woman was hurt and did not spot any visible injuries on her.

Mr Nasrullah had not seen her around the neighbourhood before and was shocked when told that the woman had died.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Saturday with murder, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.

The police are investigating the case.

