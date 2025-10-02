Man, 24, caught in vape enforcement operation carried out at institutes of higher learning

A 24-year-old man was caught on campus during vape enforcement operations conducted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) across six Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs).

He was found in possession of two e-vaporisers, 10 related components and was issued a notice of composition and fined on the spot.

The e-vaporisers and components were seized.

In a joint statement on Thursday (Oct 2), MOE said that HSA enforcement officers and IHL campus security personnel carried out the operation from Sept 8 to Sept 29.

Separately, five individuals aged between 20 and 25 were also found in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes and have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In addition to the penalties imposed by HSA for vaping offences, the statement noted that IHLs will enforce disciplinary actions under their respective frameworks, which have been strengthened to align with the national stance against vaping.

These measures include issuing formal reprimands through warning letters, withdrawal of privileges such as leadership opportunities, overseas exchanges, and/or scholarships, eviction from hostels.

Repeat offenders may also face suspension or dismissal.

The authorities added that counselling is also provided to help students understand the consequences of their actions and take responsibility for their decisions.

Efforts to raise awareness

Beyond enforcement, MOE noted that IHLs will work closely with the Health Promotion Board to raise awareness among students about the dangers of vaping and the benefits of a vaping-free lifestyle.

This is carried out through interactive programmes for students, as well as training for staff and student leaders.

Students are also briefed on the laws and regulations against smoking and vaping during freshman orientation and are required to complete compulsory e-modules and briefings on student conduct, which include regulations against vaping.

Outreach talks will also be conducted for students across schools.

Under the enhanced framework, those found possessing, using or buying vapes face higher penalties than before.

First-time etomidate abusers aged 18 and above will face a fine of $700, and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

Repeat offenders will be subject to investigations, drug tests, and mandatory monitoring for six months, which includes rehabilitation.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

