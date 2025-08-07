Man, 27, arrested in Woodlands for weapons, vapes and illegal cigarettes

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Woodlands on Wednesday (Aug 6) for allegedly possessing weapons, e-vaporisers (also known as vapes), and duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 2 and Avenue 5 at about 5.45am.

The man was arrested for offences under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Gun, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021, as well as suspected drug-related offences.

He was suspected to have in possession knife-related weapons, reported The Straits Times.

The police said it also found e-vaporisers and duty-unpaid cigarettes in his vehicle.

A seven-second clip uploaded to Xiaohongshu shows at least seven police vehicle lined up along Woodlands Avenue 5. Officers are seen near the man's car and laying down on the roadside grass items seized from the vehicle.

The police said the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. The vapes and duty-unpaid cigarettes will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority and Singapore Customs respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.

