Man, 29, arrested over 19-year-old sister's death in Clementi

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (May 5) for his suspected involvement in his 19-year-old sister's death.

The police said they were notified of a case of unnatural death at a residential unit along Clementi West Street 1 at about 6.30am.

The woman was found lying motionless in the unit and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is the victim's biological brother, the police added.

He will be charged in court today with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

If found guilty, the man could face a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

Police investigations are underway.

