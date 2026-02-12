Man, 29, arrested after e-vaporiser pods discovered following Cantonment Road collision

A 29-year-old man was arrested last Saturday (Feb 7) after a two-car collision occurred at the junction of New Bridge Road and Cantonment Road.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the road traffic accident at around 9.20pm.

The police stated that a 29-year-old male car driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration and driving under the influence of drugs.

Two vape pods were also seized.

Police added that the offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

One person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, said SCDF.

In a photo shared by the SGRV Front Man's Facebook account on Sunday (Feb 8), a silver car and a black car appear to have been involved in a head-on collision, with both bonnets damaged.

Two police officers are also seen standing behind the silver car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

