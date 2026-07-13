Man, 29, charged over female toilet trespass, voyeurism against AsiaOne staff

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Monday (July 13) over his alleged involvement in a case of criminal trespass and voyeurism at a commercial building in Whampoa.

The man, who cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order protecting the victim's identity, faces one charge each for criminal trespass and voyeurism. The alleged offences were committed at 1.57pm on October 6, 2025.

Charge sheets seen by AsiaOne indicate that the man allegedly trespassed a female toilet on the second floor of an industrial building along Bendemeer Road and intentionally observed a woman by climbing over a toilet cubicle partition.

The incident happened near the premises of Singapore-based news and media company AsiaOne.

The 29-year-old man, who was unrepresented but accompanied by his parents, remained expressionless when the charges were read out.

He told the court that he intends to plead guilty to the charges.

How the case unfolded

Upon being notified of the incident, AsiaOne's safety and security team alerted the police and retrieved CCTV footage from the building's surveillance cameras.

Through its in-house analytics, AsiaOne was able to correlate footage obtained from the building's security cameras and trace the 29-year-old's movements, including identifying the car he drove.

The information was handed over to police officers attending to the case. Police crime scene technicians later arrived to collect evidence.

AsiaOne understands that the man was identified and arrested on the same day.

Those found guilty of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or caned. The offence of criminal trespass carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

The case has been adjourned to August 24 and bail of $10,000 extended.

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editor@asiaone.com