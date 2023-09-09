Man, 30, arrested for alleged murder of wife at Holiday Inn Express Katong

SINGAPORE – The police said on Saturday they arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old wife at a hotel.

On Saturday at 5.05pm, the man went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre to tell officers that he had killed his wife at a hotel in East Coast Road, said the police.

The Straits Times (ST) understands the hotel is the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong, which is located on the seventh to 16th floor of Katong Square.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, they found the woman lying motionless with a slash wound.

She was pronounced dead there by paramedics.

A police hearse arriving at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong at around 10.30pm on Sept 9. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The man was arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

The police said a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered in the hotel room.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with murder.

Offenders convicted of murder can either face the death penalty or be jailed for life and caned.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 10pm, there were at least four police vehicles parked near Katong Square.

Two hotel guests said they did not know anything about the murder and had been wondering why there were so many police vehicles in the area.

A police hearse arrived at about 10.30pm and left 15 minutes later.

A hotel representative declined to comment and requested that the media check with the police for details.

The police are investigating.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.