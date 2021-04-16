Man, 30, jumps from 3rd floor car park while fleeing cops at Fortune Centre

Fortune Centre is normally a place to work, dine and shop but patrons witnessed a tense police chase on Wednesday (April 14).

The police told AsiaOne they stopped a 30-year-old man for checks along Bugis Street at 8.45pm but he turned tail and fled towards Queen Street.

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that the man was chased by several police officers to the building's car park on the third floor.

Realising he was cornered, the man jumped in a bid to escape.

After he fell, police officers subdued and handcuffed the suspect on the spot. He was later taken away by an ambulance.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The police said they arrested the man for his suspected involvement in drug-related offences, fraudulent possession of property. He was also wanted for a case of snatch theft.

Officers were spotted photographing and seizing several items as evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.

alexanderkt@asiaone.com