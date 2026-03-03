Man, 33, found asleep in his car at Bencoolen Street, arrested for drink driving

A man was arrested for drink driving after being found asleep at the wheel near Sim Lim Square.

Photos of the incident were posted on Monday (March 2) to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, showing a blue GetGo car parked across from Burlington Square.

A man in a red shirt was seen being arrested by police officers, and an ambulance was seen parked nearby.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said that received a call for assistance along Bencoolen Street at 10.10am the same day.

Upon their arrival, officers observed that a man was sleeping at the driver's seat inside a stationary car.

The driver, a 33-year-old male, was arrested for drink-driving.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:730736]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com