Man, 34, arrested for robbery after assaulting elderly man along Owen Road

A 34-year old man was arrested on Saturday (Sept 26) for his suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

He allegedly assaulted and robbed a 75-year-old man of his jewellery and mobile phone along Owen Road on Friday afternoon.

The police arrested the suspect after identifying him by conducting ground enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

The man will be charged in court today with robbery with hurt.

If found guilty, he may be jailed between five and 20 years, and receive up to 12 strokes of the cane.

