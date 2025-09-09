Man, 35, arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Kranji MRT station

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Kranji MRT station on Sunday (Sept 7).

The police said in a statement on Monday (Sept 8) that they were alerted to the case at about 11.30pm.

The man was detained by a staff member of Kranji MRT station prior to the police’s arrival.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old woman, had sought the assistance of station staff after she was allegedly molested in the vicinity of Kranji MRT station,” added the police.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he may be jailed up to three years, fined and caned.

Molestation cases up

There were a total of 807 outrage of modesty cases reported from January to June in 2025, according to the Singapore Police Force’s mid-year crime brief for 2025.

This is up from the 666 cases in the same period in 2024.

The number of molestation cases on Singapore’s public transport network rose in the first half of 2025, climbing to 90 from 64 in the same period last year.

“The SPF will continue to work with public transport operators and partners, including SBS Transit, SMRT Corporation, Land Transport Authority and NCPC, to disseminate crime advisories with the public transport network,” said the police then.

Measures include crime prevention announcements during peak hours at MRT stations, advisory decals on platform screen doors, floors and escalators, as well as enhanced police presence through joint patrols with public transport operators.

